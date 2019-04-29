Mumbai: Wife-beater sets neighbour's door on fire for 'interfering' in Ghatkopar

national

When the drunk accused was fighting with his wife, the neighbour had tried to stop him, but the former had pinned the woman to the floor and punched her. The incident happened in Ghatkopar, Mumbai

Footages of the CCTV cameras installed outside Rajgopal Nadar's door show Verma lighting the fire. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A habitual wife-beater has landed behind bars for trying to burn down his neighbour's house when the latter tried to rescue the woman during a fight. After the secretary of Shivswaraj Society in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar filed a complaint against the accused Alok Verma, 35, the local cops arrested him.

According to the police, Verma used to often fight with his wife and beat her up while drunk. Speaking to mid-day, secretary Rajgopal Nadar said, "On April 26, Verma reached home inebriated and started fighting with his wife. He even threw the food outside the house and vandalised the utensils inside. Soon after, his son came to my house and begged me to save his mother."

Nadar went to their house and tried to stop Verma. "When I was trying to talk to him, he suddenly pinned his wife to the floor and started punching her. I immediately pulled him up and shouted at him, asking him to leave or else I would call the cops," Nadar said.

According to the complainant, Verma felt insulted at being yelled at and in turn threatened Nadar with harm. However, Nadar took his words lightly as he was drunk. Around midnight, the accused returned with petrol and set the door to Nadar's home on fire.

When one of the residents smelled something burning, he went out to check and saw flames had engulfed Nadar's door and window curtains. However, the neighbours rushed to the house with water and managed to douse the fire.

"Initially, we were not aware of how this happened. But later when I checked the CCTV footage from the cameras outside my door, I saw who the culprit was. After that I approached the Pant Nagar police and filed a complaint against Verma," said Nadar.

When contacted, Rohini Kale, senior police inspector of Panth Nagar police station, said, "The accused has been arrested under various sections of the IPC. The matter is being investigated."

