Couple who are having a baby ask neighbours to cook, do housework for them

The couple was not asking for leftover food but instead had given them an entire list of their favourite foods and the ingredients to avoid

Having a baby can turn your entire life around and parents do have to go that extra mile to make things easy during and post pregnancy.

However, this couple, who were expecting their first child, was not willing to give up their usual lifestyle and hence decided to ask their neighbours to help them in completing the household work and cooking dinner.

Jack Jokinen, who is a sports writer from Philadelphia revealed that he should sign up for a social networking site called Next Door which allows neighbours to alert each other in case of an emergency.

Initially, he thought it was a good idea but was blown away when he saw one of his neighbours making a ridiculous request.

The week I got a thing in my mailbox to join a social network @Nextdoor. People in my neighborhood can alert each other about crime and stuff like that. Great idea! But today someone posted the most ridiculous thing ever (1/?) — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) April 18, 2019

His neighbour was asking people to form a meal train and take turns to cook for him and his wife after their baby had arrived in the world.

The post read, "As the father-to-be, I'm teetering on a fence of emotions. On one side is joy and excitement, of course. But on the other side, is a great deal of fear!

"One of the things I'm most afraid of is not getting a great deal of sleep and as a result not being in the best frame of mind to offer my wife the support she needs to recover from the child-birthing process.

"That's why I'm putting together this 'meal-train' or 'mental-health check-in train' or 'Do you need any help today train'. A meal would be awesome. If you feel comfortable reaching out before you arrive to see if we might need anything else - that'd be even more awesome."

"My wife and I are having a baby. I'm starting a meal train because it is our first and neither of us have a clue what we're doing. If you are feeling neighborly" so I clicked the link bc there is no way these people are asking strangers to make them food bc they have 1 baby(2/?) — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) April 18, 2019

However, he gave the couple a benefit of doubt that his neighbours would be asking for leftovers but then he stumbled upon a meal plan. The meal plan featured over 30 specific meals, lists of their favourite meals and ingredients to avoid.

Trying not to be negative, I figured maybe it's like "if you make a lasagna and make too much, we would accept it". That would be very reasonable inside a totally unreasonable ask. BUT THERE WERE 30+ SPECIFIC MEALS WITH RECIPES pic.twitter.com/BkE2kBuhyJ — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) April 18, 2019

And if not with food, the couple also gave options of doing household chores such as washing dishes or walking their dog etc to help them.

THEN THEY LET YOU KNOW WHAT THEY DONT LIKE AND IF YOU CANT ACCOMMODATE, YOU CAN COME AND DO THEIR DISHES OR VACCUUM. WASH THEIR FUCKING DISHES OR VACUUM THEIR HOUSE?!?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/yJ6IXJ56TW — JJ (@JJFromTheBronx) April 18, 2019

Jack adds: "This guy then tops it all of by telling us we can sign up for a day to text, and if they decide they would rather not see people, WE CAN COOK THEM A MEAL AND LEAVE IT FOR THEM IN A COOLER HE WILL PROVIDE IN THE YARD BECAUSE HE COULDN'T BE BOTHERED ANSWERING THE DOOR.

The post attracted a lot of reactions from people who were appalled by the demands of the couple.

