Bride who asked pregnant bridesmaid to stop showing off baby bump, asks for Rs 23 lakh

hatke

The bride who hails from the United States, also revealed that all anyone could talk about at the wedding was her friend's pregnancy

Representational image

It's common for girls to feel threatened by their bridesmaids who are either pregnant or single. But this one tops all of them.

A bride had accused her heavily pregnant bridesmaid of upstaging her at the wedding and ruining her ceremony.

The woman whose username is IgnoredBride started her rant on Reddit by telling users that she has been married for a month and a half and the wedding took three years to plan.

She went on to write, "We had six people on each side of the bridal party. When I got engaged, most of the bridesmaids were single, including Anna, the star of this story.

Also read: 21-year-old student sells used underwear online for over Rs 1 lakh a month

She further said that she just wanted to give the two partnered bridesmaids plus ones and Anna was offended by it since her wedding was years later.

Eventually, the wedding was postponed by the bride's mother and all of her bridesmaids had plus ones. Anna got married four months prior to her wedding and was two months pregnant at the wedding. She brought her husband as her plus one and convinced one of the other bridesmaids to take a friend as hers.

She went on to say that Anna was hugely pregnant and didn't refrain from showing it off. She was upset as in her husband's culture, being pregnant before late 20's/30's was teenage pregnancy and drew attention.

Also read: Woman is 'exhausted' after having seven one night stands in a week

The woman also revealed that all anyone could talk about at the wedding was Anna's pregnancy.

She revealed that the entire ceremony cost her over 30,000 pounds which is approximately Rs 23 lakh. Now, the twist in the tale comes when the bride says that Anna owes her the amount for what she did. "I'm not a bridezilla," she added, "But this was beyond the pale. It felt like a celebration of Anna's marriage. I'm sorry but I put so much planning, effort and money into this while someone that got pregnant without a thought and married spur of the moment reaped the benefits."

"I honestly feel like Anna owes me a wedding and did all of this for revenge for me offending her years ago," she wrote.

As many as 800 people commented on the post and people could not stop slamming the bride.

Also read: Bride asks heavily pregnant bridesmaid to stop 'showing off' baby bump during wedding photo shoot

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates