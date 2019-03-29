21-year-old student sells used underwear online for over Rs 1 lakh a month

hatke

Representational image

Online shopping is a big game in today's era making life convenient by providing everything at the doorstep. With its huge range of products from grocery to appliances, online shopping is everybody's first choice. But these online sites also have open gates to some absurd sellers, for instance, this 21-year- old student sells her used underwears online for Rs 7000 a pair. She buys her underwear in bulk and sells them online with prices depending on how long she's worn them.

The buyers can also pay more to get selfies of her wearing them. The New York University student uses Craigslist to sell her underwears and make an extra income.

According to Mirror.co.uk, She believes selling her underwear makes her feel empowered because she is in control of her body. Apart from her online business, she works as a dog walker and waitress. She manages to earn a total of Rs 23,274,30.

