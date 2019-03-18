Woman livestreams x-rated video meant for husband with 2,000 Facebook friends

hatke

Instead of sending the video to her husband privately, the woman from Bulgaria accidentally uploaded the saucy video as a Facebook story, leaving her son embarrassed and friends and family in a state of shock

Representational Picture

A Bulgarian woman has been left red-faced after she accidentally live-streamed a racy video instead of privately messaging it to her partner. In a shocking incident, a woman was extremely mortified after she committed a huge Facebook blunder. Zeinepa Galibova from Bulgaria accidentally live-streamed a rather saucy video of herself to over 2,000 Facebook friends, instead of sending it as a private message to her husband, who is away from here.

In the video that was live-streamed to thousands of people, the woman who is supposed to be missing her husband is seen getting playful in bed as she vigorously gets in front of the camera. The video which was meant for her husband's eyes only was mistakenly made live and viewed by thousands which included the women's family, friends, and even her son reports The Sun.



The live video was seen by the woman's friends and family which left them in a state of shock and disbelief. Pic/Representational Picture

The woman's partner is currently working in the UK. Post the Facebook blunder committed by the woman, it left her friends and family in a state of shock and grief.

Surprisingly, the x-rated video clip that went live as Facebook status was also viewed by the woman's 20-year-old son. While speaking to the local media in Tuhovishta, the son said that he will not return home for at least five years due to the embarrassment that was caused to him by his mother's act.

The incident has left her husband upset and shocked and he has refused to speak to his wife for several days. The woman claimed that she made the video as she was bored and will now turn to her close friends and family so that they can help her get over the blunder.

