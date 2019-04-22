Watch Video: Couple falls into river while trying to kiss during pre-wedding shoot in Kerala

hatke

Ironically, the couple who were meant to kiss for a picture fell in the river and ended up having a viral pre-wedding shoot that has taken the internet by storm and has left many in splits!

Tijin and Silpa, the couple from Kerala share a candid moment during their pre-wedding shoot. Pic/Facebook Weddplanner Wedding Studio

Pre-wedding photoshoots are a huge trend these days with many couples opting for the same during their wedding. Recently a couple was at the receiving end of Twitter jokes as their pre-wedding photoshoot did not go as planned. In a viral video that has been making waves on social media, a young couple from Kerala were in for a surprise during their pre-wedding shoot. Ironically, the couple didn't realise that their wedding shoot would go viral over the internet and shower them with tons of love and blessings.

Highlights of the pre-wedding shoot:

Tijin and Silpa get romantic in a canoe while they pose as a picture-perfect couple for their pre-wedding photographs.

The couple hled a banana leaf above their heads while shooting in the Pamba river in Kerala and prep for a kiss.

Tijin leans to kiss his to-be bride Silpa and suddenly the boat overturns and the couple falls in the water, leaving everyone in splits!

The hilarious video was shared on Facebook by a studio company which is based in Kerala. In the video, the couple, Tijin and Silpa are seen sitting on a canoe and posing for photographs near the bank of the Pamba River. The couple is seen holding a banana leaf over their heads as they gaze romantically into each other's eyes when suddenly they lose balance and fall into the river, leaving the photographer and the team in splits.

Watch the hilarious video here:

The couple were meant to kiss while holding the banana leaf over their heads, but as the groom-to-be moved in to kiss his partner, the two lost their balance and fell into the river.

The video has amassed more than 6 lakh views and about 700 shares. The video went viral over the internet and many took to the comments section to congratulate the couple and shower their love and blessings.

Post the video going viral, the organiser of the photo shoot revealed that the team had pre-planned the incident and the couple wasn't aware of it. The organiser further revealed that the couple thought the incident was accidental but post the shoot they revealed it to the couple that it was planned as the team wanted to a fun element in the shoot. The couple, although surprised, really enjoyed the photo shoot.

Couple exudes romance in pre-wedding photoshoot:

The duo looks absolutely stunning in their romantic 'Save the date' photo and makes for a picture-perfect couple.

