Pakistani man wears burqa on dinner date with wife; Twitter goes crazy

This couple reversed their gender roles and took to social media to educate people about the social norms that are still prevalent in the 21st century; Twitterati could not stop from providing feedback on the same

The Pakistani couple broke the internet with their viral post that saw them smashing gender stereotypes and objectification of women Pic/Twitter The Mewly Weds!

In a sweet gesture, a Pakistani couple shared a selfie from their outing where the two were seen enjoying a dinner date but this wasn't unlike any other. This date was quite unique as the couple were seen smashing gender stereotypes and educating people about society norms.

The newlywed couple were seen taking a dig at the way women are objectified in today's age!

Here's what the couple captioned while sharing their picture online: This is my husband. I took him out to dinner last night. Although I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place, it is ok when he goes out with me. I love how he modestly hides himself, as he is khuli tijori. Also, I let him work and drive cuz equality. Where's my medal?

Interestingly, the couple's caption took a dig at gender stereotypes and objectifying women in society. Since then, the post has gone viral on the internet. In the photo, the wife is dressed in casuals best while her husband is seen donning a burqa.

In the Twitter post, the wife highlights the issue of objectifying women as she says that she keeps her husband's 'beauty' (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar (owner) of it." Furthermore, the post reveals the details as to how the wife keeps a tab on what her husband eats so that his fertility is not affected. She also says that she likes him staying at home as the world outside is a crude place.

Here's the Pakistani couple's entire post on Instagram:

The post which was tweeted on April 6 has amassed about 8 thousand re-tweets and nearly 21 thousand likes and still counting. Ending her post on a sarcastic note, the wife claims that she prefers to hide her husband under the burqa in order to save him from being molested.

The woman then ends her post on a stern note as she writes, "A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho." The post ends with the woman (wife) requesting for a medal for educating everyone about the norms of the society in a role reversal dinner date.

A scroll through their Instagram also reveals that the couple has been vocal about gender equality. In one post, the woman's husband is seen picking up her bag during their shopping spree.

While the post has gone viral, netizens couldn't keep calm as they took to Twitter to laud the couple for breaking gender stereotypes and social norms. Here's how netizens reacted to the couple's adorable yet groundbreaking post smashing objectification of women and breaking social norms:

I get the sarcasmðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. I appreciate the message you are sending out. You and your hubby are special breeds. — Scarcemoon (@Verasweets) April 7, 2019

Ur love, care & open mindedness is evident. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Vaibhav | à¤µà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤­à¤µ | ‏‎ÙÂÂÂÂÛÂÂÂÂØ¨Ú¾ÙÂÂÂÂ (@Vaibhav_AAP) April 7, 2019

The beauty of this tweet is underrated. I don't usually give awards for this but nah... She deserves it. Here's your award ma'am pic.twitter.com/Mj735PI6bl — Dame la Coco (@Afrikkan_Woman) April 7, 2019

Finally, a Twitter user gave her an award if not a medal.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ this tweet made my day sister! — FatMatKingCat (@FatMatKingCat) April 7, 2019

This is so hilarious and made me think of Becoming Iman @imanrappetti. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Black Butterfly ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ (@lunabellesoar) April 7, 2019

While many supported her take on breaking gender stereotypes and societal norms, others took a dig at the couple.

Can he go outside without you accompanying him? Go easy on such privileges. Today it's this, tomorrow it will be gender equality..! I mean c'mmon! — Nitin Sharma (@nitinwayfarer) April 7, 2019

I am not sure you know but the veil your husband is wearing is see through, it’s not really modest attire. Pls ensure he covers up properly before going outside ! — Siva Thanenthiran (@SivananthiT) April 7, 2019

you let him work AND drive ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ² ........according to my mom "itna independence ladko ke liye theek nahi hai" — SANDIPAN MITRA (@SANDIPANMITRA6) April 6, 2019

You don't have to waste money going to restaurants with him! He should stay home and cook for you, that's what a good husband should do! He will become entitled if you insist on such treats for him. You should be MODEST! ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ — Mulshid Eleas (@emulshid) April 7, 2019

One user on Twitter wrote, "I really like this post haha...I'm sure the message will go places and make the patriarchal society stuck by an evil ideology think of this oppression," wrote a user." Now, we really think she definitely deserves an award!

