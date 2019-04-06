Little boy runs over chicken, takes it to hospital for treatment; Internet goes crazy

hatke

Derek C Lalchhanhima barely knew that his small act of kindness would create a stir online among netizens heaping praises on him and his school appreciating his act of bravery

Derek C Lalchhanhima with the injured chicken at the hospital. And, Derek after receiving a medal and appreciation from his school back in Mizoram. Pic/Facebook Sanga Says

In a rare act of bravery, Derek C Lalchhanhima, a six-year-old boy from Mizoram managed to grab a lot of attention online with his innocence. Wonder why? Derek has gone viral on the internet for the most heartwarming reason and we bet you it is the best thing you will read today.

Netizens can't stop gushing over the picture of this little boy holding an injured chicken in his hand, as he makes an effort to save the life of his neighbor’s chick. Derek accidentally ran over his neighbour's chicken while riding his bicycle. Not knowing what to do the little boy from Mizoram took the injured chicken straight to the hospital for treatment. Little Derek is seen holding the injured chicken in one hand and Rs 10 in another one.

Facebook user Sanga Says who shared this adorable picture of Derek with the injured chicken and captioned it: As per Reports: This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour's chicken. He took the chicken, ran to a nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help. (I'm laughing and crying all at the same time)

Sadly, for Derek, the chicken was already dead and he could do nothing to save it. But, it the little boy's act of bravery and empathy towards the chicken that won him many hearts over the internet. The Facebook post has gone viral and since then it has amassed over 1 lakh likes, 90 thousand Facebook shares, and more than 10 thousand comments and still counting.

Derek's act of bravery redefined humanity and netizens couldn't stop themselves from showering praises for this little boy. Here's how people reacted to Derek's innocent but brave act that is refining humanity on another level.

While one user wrote, "Little angel, wish we elders could also be so kind-hearted and generous.", another user sent his love all the way from Indonesia for the little child.

Another user by the name of Ruddy Effendie commented: You have a good heart. you will be a great person one day.

What's more? Sanga Says shared another post two days later where Derek is seen awarded by his school for his act of bravery and the heartwarming post where Derek is seen innocently carrying the appreciation reward and smiling for the camera has left us amazed.

In the picture, Derek is seen draped in a Tawlhloh Puan as he holds his award and smiles for a picture. According to Sanga, the shawl which is draped to Derek is traditionally used to honour someone among Mizos and that he was draped in a Tawlhloh Puan which is an honour given to those who have exemplified extraordinary courage.

While Derek's act of kindness and humanity has won him accolades and made him an internet sensation overnight, his innocence to save a life has left us floored.

