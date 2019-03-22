Viral video: Indian girl drinks alcohol in front of parents, they send her flight ticket back home

hatke

Misha Malik does a shot in front of her parents and their reaction is worth seeing. Misha's mom can be heard saying "Misha, Nahi" again and again.

Alcohol is still a taboo for many Indian parents. Most of them consider it unacceptable and especially when it comes to their children.

An Indian resident of Columbus, Ohio recently shared a video of herself doing a shot. She captioned the video as, "It was at this moment that my parents decided they were sending me back to India."

It was at this moment that my parents decided they were sending me back to India pic.twitter.com/MQ64wuYESO — Misha Malik (@MishaMalik138) March 18, 2019

The video left Twitterati in splits as it made them recall their own times.

The video left Twitterati in splits as it made them recall their own times.

What did they say after the shot ? — ATega!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Adomm0) March 18, 2019

the "misha nahi" from your mom I CAN'T LMAOO — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@bloomcavill) March 19, 2019

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ The struggle is real! It's all Indian parents! — R (@RaniDoll15) March 19, 2019

Indian parents are very considerate and protective of their children and they all ensure that what their children are eating and drinking is good for health.

