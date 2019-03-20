Viral video: Man rides fake horse in Tiktok video, Twitterati cracks up

hatke

Recently, a Tiktok video went viral on social media which had a middle-aged man riding a fake horse, yes you read it right.

In the video, the man can be seen flying swinging in the air with a cloth. A woman who is seen in the background removes the cloth, immediately making it clear that he was standing on a tool.

Please take internet away from the Indians. pic.twitter.com/tGFBdJ7uxR — KAVI (@blurt2kc) March 18, 2019

However, Twitterati has blasted a number of questions like how much free time do Indians have and if Indians actually deserve access to the internet. Here are some reactions:

you will take internet away from Indians, but how will you take Indians away from Internet

Someone should sue Mukesh Ambani for this atrocity. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ — Jay (@ValyrianFyre) March 18, 2019

What nonsense. This is GOLD — Aakanksha (@geddit_) March 18, 2019

— Wasim Ansari (@1_wasimansari) March 18, 2019

The 15-second long video has already been re-tweeted 9,999 times.

