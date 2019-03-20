Viral video: Man rides fake horse in Tiktok video, Twitterati cracks up

Updated: Mar 20, 2019, 14:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Recently, a Tiktok video went viral on social media which had a middle-aged man riding a fake horse, yes you read it right.

Viral video: Man rides fake horse in Tiktok video, Twitterati cracks up
Pic/Screengrab

TikTok is an application for creating and sharing short videos. Recently, a Tiktok video went viral on social media which had a middle-aged man riding a fake horse. Yes, you read it right.

In the video, the man can be seen flying swinging in the air with a cloth. A woman who is seen in the background removes the cloth, immediately making it clear that he was standing on a tool.

However, Twitterati has blasted a number of questions like how much free time do Indians have and if Indians actually deserve access to the internet. Here are some reactions:

Also read: Watch video: Dancing uncle Sanjeev Srivastava back with new viral video

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

national newshatke news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch Video: Man attempts to snatch mobile phone from moving train

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees