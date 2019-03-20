Viral video: Man rides fake horse in Tiktok video, Twitterati cracks up
Recently, a Tiktok video went viral on social media which had a middle-aged man riding a fake horse, yes you read it right.
In the video, the man can be seen flying swinging in the air with a cloth. A woman who is seen in the background removes the cloth, immediately making it clear that he was standing on a tool.
Please take internet away from the Indians. pic.twitter.com/tGFBdJ7uxR— KAVI (@blurt2kc) March 18, 2019
However, Twitterati has blasted a number of questions like how much free time do Indians have and if Indians actually deserve access to the internet. Here are some reactions:
March 18, 2019
you will take internet away from Indians, but how will you take Indians away from Internet— à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¸ à¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ (@Ghaslate) March 18, 2019
Someone should sue Mukesh Ambani for this atrocity. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Jay (@ValyrianFyre) March 18, 2019
What nonsense. This is GOLD— Aakanksha (@geddit_) March 18, 2019
— Wasim Ansari (@1_wasimansari) March 18, 2019
The 15-second long video has already been re-tweeted 9,999 times.
