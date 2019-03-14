Watch video: Dancing uncle Sanjeev Srivastava back with new viral video

Indian singer Benny Dayal and a UAE-based music composer and producer, Jasim collaborated for a new song in which Dancing Uncle can be seen grooving to its beats.

Pic/Screengrab

Dancing uncle Sanjeev Srivastava is back with yet another video and it has set the internet on fire. He shot to fame in 2018 after a video of him dancing at brother-in-law's wedding in Gwalior went viral.

Srivastava became an online sensation after his video dancing to the tune of 'Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se' went viral. Now, a new video has dropped which is appropriately titled as 'Chacha Naach'.

Jasim and Benny Dayal dance in the background as Srivastava performs "the most underrated Indian dance form invented by Uncles all over the world".

Because of his overnight fame, Srivastava had the opportunity to meet and greet several Bollywood stars, including superstar Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, like Suniel Shetty and his idol, Govinda.

The new video has already got more than 1.4 lakh views on Youtube.

Do you think that this will become India's favourite dancing number too? Let us wait and see

