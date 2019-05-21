Mumbai crime: Within four hours of murder, cops nab 2 accused

crime

According to the police, the attack was the result of past enmity

Representational Image

A CCTV footage and informers helped the Ghatkopar police trace down two accused within four hours of the murder of a property broker on Monday. Sanjay alias Bablu Dubey, 40, was brutally assaulted and killed by three history-sheeters, one of whom is still absconding, around 11.30 am near the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road. According to the police, the attack was the result of past enmity.

Police sources said Dubey was supposed to meet someone near Tahera Masjid. While he was waiting in his car, three people arrived in auto and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. After being rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The Ghatkopar cops have registered a case under IPC sections 302, 34 and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

During the investigation, informers identified the attackers from the CCTV footage recovered from the spot. "A team was formed which nabbed two of the attackers from Chembur. They have been identified as Vijay Dharma Akhade and Sanjay Parshuram Patwa. Another attacker Gopal Nadar is absconding," said an officer.

