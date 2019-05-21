Congress leaders' discuss water issues with Mumbai civic chief

national

Praveen Pardeshi promised to look into the issues and assured them that the civic body has a contingency plan in place to ensure that the current water stock lasts until the monsoon arrives

Cong leaders met BMC Chief Praveen Pardeshi regarding the issues

They discussed the water shortage, its contamination and other issues; the BMC commissioner assured them of looking into the problems and that a contingeny plan is in place to ensure current stock of water lasts until the monsoon arrives

Senior Congress leaders, including former MP Milind Deora, MLAs Amin Patel and Naseem Khan, held a meeting with new civic chief Praveen Pardeshi on Monday, over the water shortage and contaminated supply in the city and other issues. Pardeshi promised to look into the issues and assured them that the civic body has a contingency plan in place to ensure that the current water stock lasts until the monsoon arrives.

The complaints

Deora pointed out that apart from the acute water shortage people are facing especially in South Mumbai, there are complaints of contaminated water in several wards. "Due to leakage and mixing of sewage lines with the water lines, there are complaints of contaminated water supply. Our MLAs and corporators are willing to help the BMC deal with these problems," said Deora.

Another Congress leader, Kripashankar Singh, pointed out that most of the de-silting work is still pending. "Majority of the de-silting work is incomplete. The Mithi river is filled with plastic waste and children play cricket near the garbage alongside it," he said.

Patel also asked the civic chief to look into the installation of bunch connections in B, C and E wards. "All round the year, the water pressure is low. People have to store water in the 1.5 hours of supply. The BMC should make a one-time investment and ensure that the work on bunch connections is completed," he said.

Pardeshi speaks

Acknowledging the complaints of contaminated water, Pardeshi instructed the Hydraulic Engineering Department officials to address them. The BMC will continue the ongoing 10 per cent water cut until the end of July. "The monsoon is delayed by about 10-15 days and we have a contingency plan in place. We will look into the other issues discussed," said Pardeshi.

Officials from the Storm Water Drains Department said that as of May 14, 71 per cent of the de-silting work has been completed in major nullahs and the Mithi River, while 47 per cent has been completed in minor nullahs and 60 per cent in roadside drains.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates