Mumbai: TikTok user arrested for dangerous bike stunts back in 2017

crime

Police register an FIR against the 24-year-old after receiving a video of his stunts on WhatsApp

Video grabs of Adnan Sheikh's stunts

The Bandra Police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old TikTok user, Adnan Sheikh, for allegedly performing stunts on his motorbike at Bandra Reclamation. The video, shot in 2017, was uploaded on his TikTok account which has more than 8.8 million followers. The video of his dangerous stunts was also circulated on messaging platform WhatsApp, the police said.

According to the police, Bandra traffic division registered an FIR after the viral video reached them recently. "Sub-Inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad attached to Bandra traffic division tracked the accused. Gaikwad had tracked similar offenders in November last year too," said a senior police officer. Last year, racer Nadeem Shah, also an assistant director in Bollywood, was tracked by Gaikwad for performing stunts on city roads.

Sheikh was arrested from Dharavi by Gaikwad and his team. "When the team reached Sheikh's residence in Dharavi, he was not aware of the FIR against him. He later confessed to having performed the stunts two years ago," the officer added. During interrogation, Sheikh told cops that the video was circulated by a local reporter after Sheikh refused him an interview and instead gave one to the reporter's competitor. Sheikh, now the owner of Royal Enfield, had used a sports bike in 2017 for the stunts.

A case under section 279 (punishment for rash driving) and 336 (punishment for act of endangering life and personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bandra police station. TikTok, the popular creating and sharing app, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately.

