Mumbra girl missing since 2016, finally tracked through Tik Tok app

When the police took her into custody, she revealed that she left home on her own accord

Thane: A girl who had gone missing in 2016 from Mumbra was found in Goregaon through a post on social media site Tik Tok. Police took her into custody and learned that the girl went on her own accord.

According to Mirror Now, a woman on November 6, 2016, registered a complaint at the Mumbra police station that her daughter had been abducted. Acting on the complaint, police began searching for her through various means but were unsuccessful. The case was later transferred to the immoral trafficking prevention cell on May 11, 2018. Assistant Sub-Inspector Raju Mahale was appointed to investigate the case.

During the investigation, Police learned that the kidnapped girl has been using Tik Tok and shared it on social media. Police began tracking the girl on social media and asked her to make a video call. After confirming the identity, the police asked the girl to meet her sister under a false pretext of her mother being ill. She was then taken into custody and cops began interrogating her.

During the interrogation, the girl revealed that she left home on her own accord and not under pressure or threat from anyone. As a result, the kidnapping charge was dissolved. She also revealed that after running away from Mumbra, she was living in Goregaon for ten days and later started a catering business in Surat for 3-4 months. Later, she shifted to Vasai for few months. Since then, she has been living in Nalasopara.

On further investigation, it was revealed that the girl had made a fake account under the name of Abhay Shetty and befriended her sister and her husband after watching a video of them on Tik Tok ten days ago. The sister and her husband had uploaded a video of Bhojpuri song on a Tik-Tok mobile app. The girl began to chat with her sister and her husband and ask information about the family.

