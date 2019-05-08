Watch video: Boy goes down on knees to propose to girl but rejects her; here's why

national

The viral Tik Tok video shows the boy on his knee proposing to his girlfriend when suddenly he realises he cannot do it. Wonder why? Watch the video to find out why

The Hilarious yet informative TikTok video shows the boy rejecting a girl because she did not vote during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections

To encourage voters to vote during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, innumerable initiatives have been introduced to encourage people to exercise their franchise. Recently, we told you about how a suburban restaurant in Malad came up with a cheeky poster to encourage voters to cast their valuable vote.



The cheeky message by Uncle's Kitchen, Malad requests voters to cast their voters on April 29, 2019

Uncle's Kitchen in Malad is a popular eatery and it put up a rather quirky poster on the wall outside their restaurant. The poster on the wall of Uncle's Chicken read, "We will keep our chicks away from you till 6 pm so that you can cast your valuable vote." Thus, urging their patrons and voters in Malad and Mumbai to come out in large numbers on April 29 and cast their vote. They, of course, were referring to their chicken dishes in the witty poster.

Che Guevara:



“At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love. It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality.”



Indian Tik Tok: pic.twitter.com/dlF5MWzIbd — Dr. Angad Singh Chowdhry (@angadc) May 5, 2019

Now, a viral video made by a group of responsible youngsters from Delhi has gone viral with a very important message. Twitter user Dr. Angad Singh Chowdhry shared a video with on Twitter and captioned it: "Che Guevara: 'At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love. It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality.

In the video, a boy is seen discussing his plan to propose his girlfriend with his friends. The video shows that the boy is scared to go ahead with the proposal as he thinks that the girl might reject him. Upon his friend's support and encouragement, he goes ahead with the proposal and is seen asking the girl out without a second thought.

As the video moves forward, it shows the boy on his knees asking the girl to be with him forever. But just as everything seems to go according to plan and the girl also happily agrees to his proposal the twist emerges out of nowhere. Just as he was about to put the ring on the girl's finger, the boy has an epiphany and tells the girl that he is sorry and she cannot be with him. Wonder why?

On seeing the boy rejecting her, the girl gets curious and on asking as to what happened., The boy then raises the girl's index finger and realises that she did not caste her vote. The romantic yet inspirational video ends on a sweet note with the boy saying, "Jo apne desh se pyaar nai kar sakta, vo mujhse kya pyaar karega?" (One who doesn't love her country, how will she love me).

In the end, the video shows the boy rejecting the girl because she did not vote. This comes as a very encouraging message to the people from the youth of the country

