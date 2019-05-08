Anand Dighe Pratishthan's website to be launched

national

The NGO is led by Kedar Dighe, a nephew of late Anand Dighe, in whose memory it is run. Now, Kedar will soon launch the Pratishthan's website

The Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Yuva Pratishthan was established in the year 2006 and has been involved in a number of activities focused on the social and economic development of the people of Thane. The NGO is led by Kedar Dighe, a nephew of late Anand Dighe, in whose memory it is run. Now, Kedar will soon launch the Pratishthan's website.

Kedar said, "Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb lived his life with high values and a motive to serve the people. This is just a small step that we have taken to take his legacy forward. With the website we aim to reach every villager who needs us. Our trained volunteers know every government department, so they can help people reach certain offices for their problems and get them resolved. We will post their phone numbers on the website."

He said the website could also show villagers' problems to city residents who can help them. "Also there are MPs and MLAs, but still Shahapur residents for instance, don't have proper schools and face a water crisis and medical issues. Now with everyone's help, we want to solve their issues completely," he added.

Anand Dighe was well-known as the Thane chief of Shiv Sena. He was affectionately called Dharmaveer. He had a huge fan base and played a crucial role in expanding the Shiv Sena to Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai. However the party forgot about him and his family after his death.

