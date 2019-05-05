Viral video: Couple get cosy on a moving bike in New Delhi

national

The official who shared the video wrote that new sections are required in the Motor Vehicles Act to deal with such violations

Pic/Screengrab

A video of a Delhi couple engaging in some public display of affection on a moving bike has gone viral on social media. The act caught the attention of another traveller who was moving on the same road in New Delhi's Rajouri Garden and decided to capture it. The duo was riding without helmets and jumped lanes while speeding away through traffic.

A police official from Delhi shared the video on Twitter. In the video, the woman is seen sitting on the fuel tank of the motorcycle with her legs crossed around the man who is riding the bike and kissing him.

Also read: Pakistani man wears burqa on dinner date with wife; Twitter goes crazy

The official who shared the video wrote that new sections are required in the Motor Vehicles Act to deal with such violations.

#Rajouri garden motor cycle stunt. Another clip of the same incident. Hope it helps in identification!! @dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/unOqTE6WOK — HGS Dhaliwal IPS (@hgsdhaliwalips) May 4, 2019

Twitterati has reacted in a funny way. Check out some tweets below:

Aashiqui wala thumbs up pee liya hoga, tufaani kar raha hai!! ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Md Abul Kalam Azad (@kalamtweets) May 3, 2019

Aashiqui wala thumbs up pee liya hoga, tufaani kar raha hai!! ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Md Abul Kalam Azad (@kalamtweets) May 3, 2019

In the background, we can also hear a man commenting on the couple's stunt, saying that all limits have been crossed.

Also read: Couple falls into river while trying to kiss during pre-wedding shoot in Kerala

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates