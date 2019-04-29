Elections 2019: Malad restaurant gets cheeky; urges Mumbaikars to vote on April 29

national

The cheeky appeal by Uncle's Kitchen restaurant in Malad urges Mumbaikars to cast their valuable vote on April 29

The cheeky appeal by Uncle's Kitchen

More than 3.11 crore voters spread across 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will cast their vote today, in the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. While voters across North Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Western Maharashtra gears up to cast their valuable votes come April 29, a popular restaurant in Malad added its own twist in order to urge its patron and voters to cast their votes as responsible citizens.

While the Mumbai votes today, innumerable initiatives have come up in the city with innovative ways to encourage people to exercise their franchise. However, a suburban restaurant in Malad came up with a cheeky poster to encourage voters to cast their valuable vote.



The cheeky message by Uncle's Kitchen, Malad requests voters to cast their voters on April 29, 2019

Uncle's Kitchen in Malad is a popular eatery and it put up a rather quirky poster on the wall outside their restaurant. The poster on the wall of Uncle's Chicken read, "We will keep our chicks away from you till 6 pm so that you can cast your valuable vote." Thus, urging their patrons and voters in Malad and Mumbai to come out in large numbers on April 29 and cast their vote. They, of course, were referring to their chicken dishes in the witty poster.

Uncle's Kitchen in Malad is a popular restaurant that serves Chinese cuisine and celebrities including Mithun Chakraborty, Raza Murad, music director Pritam, Mohnish Behl and Suresh Oberoi are believed to be regulars.

The right to vote is the gift of democracy. Let's all go out and VOTE!#VoteForIndia#LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/CuzLniWUsn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 26, 2019

Just two days ago, Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to urge voters to cast their vote on April 29. He said that this year besides him and Anjali Tendulkar, his children, Sara and Arjun too will cast their votes for the first time this election. He captioned the video: The right to vote is the gift of democracy. Let us all go out and VOTE!

The results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be announced on May 23, 2019. You can log on to eci.gov.in for more information.

