Mumbai Crime: IT employee hacks into colleague's bank details, steals Rs 3 lakh

The accused had tried to lure her into investing in a multi-level marketing scheme, but when she refused, he retrieved the details from her laptop and stole the money

Almost after a year's investigation, the Powai police managed to arrest a 25-year-old employee of a top IT company, who cheated his colleague of Rs 3 lakh by trying to lure her into investing in QNet - a multi-level marketing scheme.

However, when the 23-year-old victim refused to put her money in the scheme, the accused hacked into her laptop and retrieved her bank details to siphon off the money. He even took a loan in her name and used her credit card details to cheat her. However, when the cops arrested him from the Hiranandani area on Saturday, he got himself admitted to a hospital for a day claiming that he was suffering from tuberculosis.

According to the police, accused Vikas Vijal Singh cheated the victim with the help of another colleague, Pinky Mourya, who is absconding. In the police complaint, the victim alleged that Singh had been trying to get her to invest in the scheme for a while but she wasn't ready for it. Later, he with the help of Mourya retrieved her bank details from her laptop and took a loan of `3 lakh in her name. However, the victim was completely unaware of it then. A police officer said, "The FIR was registered in April last year. The accused was arrested from Powai on Saturday, but he got himself admitted to a hospital for a day to avoid further probe. He has been charged with sections of the IPC and IT Act. A search is on for the other accused."

"Investigation has revealed that he cheated many people using the same modus operandi. We have not been able to get more details as he refuses to share the passwords of his phone and laptop," the officer added.

