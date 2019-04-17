Mumbai Crime: Four steal Rs 2.3 lakh from bank, buy 68 IPL tickets

crime

The Indian Premier League website reported the incident to the police after it was contacted by the bank regarding the transactions

The website found that 68 tickets were booked for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on April 15. Representational Image

The cyber unit of Mumbai crime branch has arrested four people who stole Rs 2,35,027 from debit and credit cards of several customers of a foreign bank in the city to buy Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets.

The accused, identified as Akash Gosalia, Keval Gosalia, Manish Monani, and Vijay Rajput, booked the tickets through largest entertainment ticketing platform between March 24 and April 14. They then sold the tickets in black.

The website reported the incident to the police after it was contacted by the bank regarding the transactions. An officer said, "The incident came to light when the foreign bank received complaints from its customer that their money was suspiciously deducted from their debit and credit cards." Another officer said, "The website found that 68 tickets were booked for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on April 15. It was able to identify the tickets from the details of the credit and debit cards that the accused had used."

The website immediately informed the officials at Wankhede Stadium to warm them about the fraud, but the accused had already collected the tickets from the counter. The officials at the website cancelled all the 68 tickets and informed the police.

A police official said, "We rushed to the stadium and deployed out officials at each entry point, from where we collected 54 tickets and also the information about the four men who had sold these tickets to them." Vishal Thakur, DCP (cyber), said, "We have arrested four accused who have been remanded to police custody. We are now interrogating them to find out how they obtained the debit and credit card details."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates