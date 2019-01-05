One more arrest in Cosmos Bank cyber fraud case

crime

The hackers attacked the bank's 'ATM switch server' and withdrew Rs 78 crore from various ATMs in 28 countries and another Rs 2.5 crore from ATMs in India

The Cyber Cell of Pune police have arrested one more person in connection with the Cosmos Bank cyber fraud case in which hackers syphoned off over Rs 94 crore. With the latest arrest, the number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to 10. Police identified the accused as Mohanlal Taraji Rathod who runs a medical store in Vishrantwadi area of the city.

"Rathod withdrew around Rs 3.50 lakh fron four to five ATMs in Mumbai and the investigation has revealed that there were three more people with him who withdrew money," said a senior police officer.

On August 11 and 13 last year, unidentified hackers stole information of the bank's VISA and Rupay card customers by installing a malicious program or 'malware' in the bank's server, attacked the interbank SWIFT system and syphoned off a total of Rs 94 crore. The hackers attacked the bank's 'ATM switch server' and withdrew Rs 78 crore from various ATMs in 28 countries and another Rs 2.5 crore from ATMs in India.

