Mumbai Crime: Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's peon booked for stealing Rs 5 lakh cash

crime

Man who had worked with Firoz Nadiadwala for the past 5 years, was among his trusted staff members

Firoz Nadiadwala

Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's peon has been booked for stealing cash of around Rs 5 lakh from his office in Juhu. One of his peons, Mithilesh Kumar Yadav had suddenly disappeared on April 22 and the filmmaker found that cash of around Rs 5 lakh was missing from his office bag.

After questioning his other peons and domestic help he learned that Yadav had been talking about some cash days before the incident, police said. According to the police, Yadav had been working with the filmmaker for the past four to five years and was among his trusted employees. After the incident, the filmmaker waited for two days before approaching the police hoping that Yadav would return.

"During the investigation, we have come to know that the peon was aware of the cash in the filmmaker's bag as he had heard about it from another domestic help in the office. He then planned the theft and ran away with the cash on April 22, when there was no one in the office," said a police officer from Juhu.

"After examining CCTV footage of the area, we saw that the accused had immediately gone to the railway station. Further investigation has revealed that he fled to his hometown in Jharkhand. Our team is working on it and he will soon be arrested," an officer added.

An FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Juhu police station.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates