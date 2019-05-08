BMC finds 'cockroach' dahi vada eatery in Colaba to be 'unhygienic'

national

BMC officials carry out inspection of and serve notice to Kailash Parbat's Colaba branch after 76-year-old finds insect in dahi vada ordered from there

The roach found in the dahi vada ordered by Irani

A day after a family complained to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about finding a cockroach in the dahi vada they had ordered from the popular Colaba eatery Kailash Parbat, civic officials found multiple violations in the restaurant's premises during an inspection.

BMC's health department officials have served a notice to the restaurant and written to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take further action in the matter. Colaba resident Mahrukh Irani, 76, had found the cockroach in dahi vada she ordered from the eatery on Sunday. After she complained to the restaurant, it refunded the order amount. Then, she wrote to the A ward office demanding action against the establishment. An inspection was carried out at the restaurant on Monday evening.

No cover on dustbin

A civic official from BMC's health department stated that after conducting the inspection, they found that the eatery had broken quite a few norms. "The kitchen was in an unhygienic condition and the dustbin had no cover. The rules also state that the chef has to give a medical certificate every year that includes urine, stool and blood tests, which hadn't been submitted either," said the official.

In the letter to FDA, the medical health officer has stated that the inspection report has been issued to the restaurant. He requested FDA to carry out another inspection and take further action. The restaurant has been given a few days to comply with the norms it has violated. Earlier, the restaurant management had denied the possibility of a cockroach landing up in their food and added that Irani's family were trying to defame them.

'Will comply with directions'

Speaking to mid-day about the inspection, Hargun Mulchandani, a member of the management admitted to BMC officials pointing out certain violations. "We would be replacing the dustbins and will comply with all of their directions. We have the medical certificates of the staff and will be submitting them shortly," he said.

