Man finds cockroach in food served during flight; Air India apologises

Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, a passenger travelling from Bhopal to Mumbai via Air India ordered idli-vada-sambar but found a cockroach in the meal instead

Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, a passenger travelling via Air India was shocked to find a cockroach in the breakfast provided by the flight. Chauhan, who was on the Air India plane heading to Mumbai from Bhopal, tweeted on Saturday that he was served idli-vada-sambar during the flight and it had a cockroach in it. He also posted a picture of the food served where a cockroach could be seen.

Two days after Rohit’s post went viral, Air India apologised about the incident and stated it has initiated "corrective action internally".

"We sincerely apologise for the incident where our valued pax (passenger) had a disappointing experience with the meal served on board our Bhopal-Mumbai flight. Air India always endeavours to ensure our pax enjoy our services. We have taken serious note of the incident and immediately issued a strong notice to the caterer concerned. Air India has a zero-tolerance policy in this respect and has initiated corrective action internally. Our senior officials are in touch with the aggrieved passenger," Air India tweeted in response to Rohit’s complaint.

