Subway outlet shut in Hyderabad after cockroaches found in soft drink

Food inspectors from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raided the Subway outlet at Hyderabad Central Mall on Thursday and served a notice for functioning under alleged unhygienic conditions



Representational Image

An outlet of fast food joint Subway was shut here after a consumer lodged a complaint with authorities on spotting cockroaches in soft drink. Food inspectors from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raided the Subway outlet at Hyderabad Central Mall on Thursday and served a notice for functioning under alleged unhygienic conditions.

The GHMC officials collected the samples from kitchen area and sent them for examination. An official said further action would be taken after receipt of the report. While GHMC's food safety department has not ordered closure of the outlet, the owner of the Subway franchise conveyed to authorities that they were closing temporarily for pest control and renovation.

The incident occurred on May 16 when a consumer, Marunganti Vamshikrishna Reddy, was shocked to find cockroaches in a soft drink consumed by his daughter. He took the video, which went viral on social media.

The consumer alleged that when he inspected the kitchen area, a woman employee entered into an argument and accused him of misbehaviour. He later lodged a complaint with the police and also GHMC's food safety department.

