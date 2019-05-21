Shiv Sena corporator, Salman Khan discuss Being Human for BMC

national

Yashwant Jadhav met Bollywood actor Salman Khan and discussed bettering hygiene and sanitation in municipal hospitals, where the latter could contribute

Yashwant Jadhav and Salman Khan. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Shiv Sena corporator and standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav met Bollywood actor Salman Khan at Mehboob Studios on Monday. The two discussed health and education facilities provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and how Khan's organisation Being Human can help them by contributing through corporate social responsibility (CSR).

While the two didn't arrive at a concrete deal, Jadhav keenly answered Khan's questions regarding the revamp of Bhabha hospital. The two further discussed bettering hygiene and sanitation in municipal hospitals, where Khan could contribute. Khan has previously provided toilets in Aarey Milk Colony through his participation in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

There was also a discussion about providing Being Human's electric cycles to children from municipal schools. "A decision is likely to be taken next week about how his organisation can help BMC improve its health and education facilities," said Rahul Kanal of the Shiv Sena, who was a part of the meeting.

Also Read: BMC, traffic cops to crack down on roadside parking in flooding spots

Jadhav, said, "We approached him as we were aware of his work in this sphere. Patients and students can definitely benefit through his CSR activities. He was interested in improving the standards of our medical services and we discussed at length about what BMC does for the city and how his organisation can contribute."

Also Read: Mahim slum residents defecate along tracks, railways urge BMC to install toilets

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates