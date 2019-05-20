Mahim slum residents defecate along tracks, railways urge BMC to install toilets

national

More than 500 families residing in the Azad Nagar slums in Mahim are forced to defecate along the tracks every day hence the Western Railway officials have requested BMC to install mobile toilets

Representational image

For the past many months, where the state government has been claiming that Maharashtra is open defecation-free more than 500 families residing in the Azad Nagar slums in Mahim are forced to defecate along the tracks every day. The Western Railway and Protection Force organised a drive along the tracks where around 300 residents from Azad Nagar slums were urged to not litter the tracks. The Western Railway officials said that the track maintenance workers are forced to walk through excreta on this stretch between Mahim and Matunga, and constant exposure to such waste and water results in track corrosion.

The residents who attended the drive stated, “Every election, the candidates come to us for votes and promise to set up mobile toilets. Once the elections are over, nobody bothers. We have been living here for decades and there’s now a mutual understanding – women sit facing the

north while men face the south while answering nature’s call.”

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ravindra Bhaker, the Western Railway’s chief public relations officer said the railways has requested the BMC to install mobile toilets along the slum colony and deploy clean-up marshals, but corporator Harshala More said the slum plot comes under the railways’ jurisdiction, hence the BMC cannot install toilets there. Rosy Bhaskar (45)who said “Women here wake up before sunrise for the daily ablutions,” she said. Another resident, Priyadarshini Josef (23) employed as accountant in a Marine Lines firm, said, “Senior citizens, women, children, the physically challenged, the ailing… nobody has a choice here. Everyone is forced to defecate along the tracks."

