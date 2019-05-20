Mumbai crime: 65-yr-old held for visa fraud

crime

The police have booked Najmi for violating the Emigration Act on the complaint of the Immigration Department

The Byculla police have arrested a 65-year-old man from Kurla for violating immigration rules. Najmul Khan alias Najmi, who runs Triotech Consultants in Kurla, would send manpower to Gulf countries on short-term tourist visas and after the visa expired, he would send these people to neighbouring countries.

The police have booked Najmi for violating the Emigration Act on the complaint of the Immigration department. Najmi has sent nearly 27 women to Gulf countries but none of them have returned to India.

Also read: Mumbai crime: Gateman, kin thrash guard over parking of bike at station

Sources told mid-day that the complaint was registered in January 2017, after the Indian Embassy at Riyadh received a message that a woman had reached Riyadh on a tourist visa and was working there as a domestic help but they were not aware who her agent was. The Mumbai police were contacted and a case was registered at Byculla police station. During investigation, the police learnt that till date, Najmi had sent over two dozen women to Gulf countries on short-term tourist visas.

"We had been looking for him for two years. Recently, we learnt that he was in Kurla. We arrested him and produced him in court," said the source. The investigators suspect that he has a wide network of accomplices.

Also read: Mumbai crime: Cop arrests escaping drug addict in a 100-metre dash

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates