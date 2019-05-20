Mumbai crime: Gateman, kin thrash guard over parking of bike at station

crime

Maharashtra Security Force staffer had told accused not to park in a no-parking zone at Tilak Nagar station; accused returned to 'teach him a lesson'

A CCTV grab of the accused beating up Shankar Awhad even as others, including a police personnel, try to rescue him

Furious with a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) guard for not letting him park his bike in a no-parking zone, a Central Railway employee and his kin brutally thrashed him on Friday. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras near the ticket window at Tilak Nagar station, shows four people mercilessly thrashing the guard, and kicking everytime he fell to the ground.

According to the police, the MSF guard identified as Shankar Awhad, 30, had asked gateman Abdul Kadar, 31, not to park his bike near the station in a no-parking zone. Two of the four accused that include Abdul's and his brother Irfan, who is an advocate, were arrested and later released on bail.

Also read: Son killed father to usurp two factories in Surat, 3 arrested

A police officer said, "Instead of moving his bike, Abdul started arguing with him. He said there were already two bikes parked there, to which the MSF guard said action would be taken against the bikers, and still told him not to park there. Angry with this, Abdul caught Awhad by the neck but railway staff intervened and sorted the matter."



Shankar Awhad

Returned to hit guard

But it was far from sorted. Abdul returned to the spot to take the law into his own hands. "A few minutes later Abdul called his kin and friends to the spot, as he wanted to teach Awhad a lesson. They all assaulted Awhad. The incident is captured on CCTV cameras which show three to four people hitting him and at one stage, when Awhad fell down, they started kicking him," another officer added. The incident took place at Tilak Nagar station under Nehru Nagar police station's jurisdiction.

Also read: Nalasopara woman found dead at home; Family suspects in-laws of torture

Just doing his job

Awhad, who was fortunately not severely hurt, said, "I reported at around 3 pm to Kurla station where I was asked to go to Tilak Nagar station. There the booking staff told me Abdul was not moving his bike from the no-parking area and asked me to request him to move it. When I requested him he didn't listen. He held me by my neck.

Later he called his relatives and they all hit me. I was helpless and had no way of protecting myself." "The railway staff saved me and RPF, GRP also arrived there. The city police also arrived. Later I filed a complaint against these people," Awhad added.

Police speak

"Following his complaint we registered an FIR against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code. Later we arrested Abdul Kadar and his brother, Irfan Kadar, 28, who is an advocate. We are looking for two other accused," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector, Nehru Nagar police station.

Also read: Mumbai crime: Two suicides on Friday, both suspicious; Security firm owner found dead in flat

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates