Man from Mumbra arrested with 14 stolen phones, fake currency notes

crime

As per the preliminary probe, the counterfeit currency notes had been sourced from Bengaluru, the police officer said

Representational Image

Fourteen stolen mobile phones and fake currency notes of a face value of Rs 82,000 were recovered from a man, following his arrest from Mumbra on Sunday, the police said.

The accused, Jasim alias Vasim Salim Shaikh, 42, was arrested after a raid was conducted at his residence in Amrut Nagar locality in Mumbra on Sunday morning, senior inspector Madhukar Kad of Mumbra police station said. The action was taken following a tip-off, Kad said. "Fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, valued at Rs 82,000, and 14 stolen mobiles of a variety of brands, worth a total of Rs 64,000, were recovered from his house," Kad said.

As per the preliminary probe, the counterfeit currency notes had been sourced from Bengaluru, the police officer said. Shaikh was booked under sections 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and others of the Indian Penal Code.

"The police are investigating whether any more people are involved in the crime," Kad said. Shaikh was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till May 24.

