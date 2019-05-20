Teachers fear delay in new textbooks for std XI

national

Teachers' associations have written to the state government asking for the speedy release of the new textbooks

Representational Image

The new academic year is fast approaching, but Balbharti, the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production, is still not ready with the new curriculum's textbooks for std XI. Teachers' associations have written to the state government asking for the speedy release of the new textbooks.

There was a delay in the last academic year with books for std X, and the curriculum for it had changed. Teachers fear the same as the curriculum of std XI will change this academic year. While Balbharti declared a broad outline of the new curriculum on its website, it is still open to suggestions. It will be discussed by experts and then the new syllabus based on which textbooks will be prepared, will be finalised.

Also read: Mother's heartfelt post for son scoring 60 per cent in CBSE results goes viral!

M R Jariwala, former secretary of Mumbai Coaching Class Owners' Association, said, "Colleges start in July, but coaching classes begin in June for Commerce. But without textbooks it is getting difficult to teach. As all subjects are expected to be changed, it is difficult for teachers to guess from the old syllabus."

Members of the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad recently met the state government with their request to release the textbooks before June 15 as the academic year of std XI is expected to begin in the month of July. "We have submitted a letter to the government and have been assured that there will not be any delay. Whenever there is a change in syllabus, we have seen a huge delay in textbooks coming to the market," said Anil Bornare, Mumbai president of the Parishad.

Director of Balbharti, Sunil Magar said, "The work is going as per schedule and there shouldn't be any delay."

Also read: MBSE HSSLC result 2019 declared on mbse.edu.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates