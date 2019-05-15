MBSE HSSLC result 2019 declared on mbse.edu.in

results

The Mizoram Board Class 12 result 2019 will contain details such as roll number, name, marks obtained out of total marks and qualifying status

The Mizoram Board has announced Class 12 Result for HSSLC exam on May 15 at 12 pm. Students awaiting the results can now check the MBSE HSSLC Result 2019 online on the official side mbse.edu.in. All the students can now access their MBSE HSSLC Result 2019 on JagranJosh

The MBSE announced the Mizoram Board Class 12th exam time table 2019 in the month of December. The Mizoram Board exam 2019 for the class 12th was held from 5th March to 29th March. The Mizoram Class 12 Board held practical exams on 18th and 19th February 2019. The duration of the exam was 3 hours from 10 am to 1 pm. The admit cards for the Class 12 Board exam were released in the month of February.

Last year, the Mizoram HSSLC Board exam witnessed the girls of the state outperforming the boys in the in all the streams - Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational. The MBSE Class 12 result last year saw a pass per centage of boys stood 79.83 percent while 81.12 for girls. The result of Mizoram Board Class 12 exam 2019 will be made available on the official website for the students across the state to check their results online. The step-wise procedure to check MBSE 12th result 2019 is mentioned below.

Visit the official website - mbse.edu.in

Go to the ‘Results’ tab

Click on the link - ‘HSSLC Examination Result 2019’

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click on the ‘Find Results’ icon

Check and download your Mizoram Class 12 result 2019

The original mark sheet of MBSE 12th result 2019 will be released shortly by the Mizoram Board and the students are required to collect the same from their respective institutions/schools.

