Carrom player accident: Dombivli residents want working traffic lights, dedicated cops

Residents of huge Dombivli colony outside which rising carrom player was run over want quick solutions to improve traffic situation

The busy junction in Dombivli is used by commuters travelling from or to Kalyan, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai and Thane

After state-level carrom player Janhavi More lost her life due to poor traffic management, residents of Lodha Heaven in Dombivli, the building she used to reside in, are demanding proper traffic signals and management in the area.

To tackle the problem, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has said they would be constructing a foot overbridge in a year, while the traffic police said they are planning on increasing the manpower at the busy junction. Janhavi died on Sunday after a speeding truck ran over her while she was crossing the road near Lodha Heaven, days ahead of her participation in a national-level championship. The building lies on the Kalyan-Shil Phata road, which is used by people travelling from Kalyan and Badlapur to Navi Mumbai and Thane. It is also connects to the Mumbai-Pune highway.

The population of the area has increased to over five lakh with the emergence of several residential projects. Also, the area houses Xperia mall, which has also caused a rise in traffic. The area is thoroughly congested during peak hours.



No amenities here

Sagar Patil, 30, who has been residing in the area since his childhood said, "I have seen this area evolve over the last 10 years. Earlier, this place used to feel like a remote area but now, it has become like a separate city altogether with the crowd. However, authorities are still not providing amenities for the rising population."

He added, "On the junction, KDMC has installed a signal since the past seven months, but it remains dysfunctional. Traffic police have been stationed, but the manpower is inadequate to handle heavy traffic at such a big junction. A toll naka is nearby, which also leads to congestion if the queue of vehicles gets too long. KDMC and traffic police need to do something to resolve this."

Janhavi's friend Rahul Mhatre complained about the lack of manpower too, "I have seen traffic police on the road but most of the time, drivers do not follow the rules in front of them. Since they don't have enough manpower, even the cops cannot take strict action on the spot, There should be over bridge or under bridge to cross the road to stop such accidents from occurring in the future."

Janhavi's father Sunil blamed it on KDMC, saying, "There is complete mismanagement by KDMC or whichever government body is responsible for traffic problems. A foot overbridge has been sanctioned on this road, but it has still not been built. Had the FOB been here, my daughter would have been alive. Why don't government officials take these things seriously until someone loses their life? What is my daughter's fault in the accident? Who is responsible for her death?"

Authorities say

Speaking to mid-day, KDMC mayor Vinita Rane said the FOB would be constructed soon, "We have got the approval for the FOB and we're done with the alignment process in the area. Soon, we will start constructing the FOB and complete it in a year. However, if such big builders are constructing a city in any area they should make sure the residents get basic facilities. They have installed signals that are of no use."

Meanwhile, Thane traffic DCP Amit Kale said, "The area is facing traffic problems due to the builder who has constructed huge housing societies without making arrangements for them. We have enough force there to manage the traffic but if everyone brings the car out, it gets difficult to manage. No one wants to use public transport. Our officials are managing well over there."

Chaos on the road

Reyansh More, resident

'I've seen so much chaos all the time on this road. In the morning, there are hardly any traffic police officials. Drivers coming from all four sides want to move quickly, so they don't even follow basic traffic rules. Even the signal that has been installed is not functional. In such a situation, people who want to cross the road end up suffering a lot'

Suraj Pacharne, resident

'It is very difficult to cross the road properly within minutes. If the government can give permission to builders for constructing building here, why can't they make basic arrangements like FOBs or subways for people?'

