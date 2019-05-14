Mumbai Crime: Nigerian duo arrested for stealing money from ATMs

crime

A picture of the accused duo. Pic/ Samiullah Khan

The Samata Nagar police have arrested a Nigerian couple who would allegedly steal data and pin numbers of customers at ATM's in different locations by inserting a skimmer and micro cameras in order to create clone cards of the data. The Nigerian couple would then withdraw that cash and also go shopping around India and countries overseas.

The incident came to light when the YES bank branch at the Chennai head office received a number of complaints about the 'Yes bank' ATM centre that is situated in Thakur village in Kandivali East. When the bank official checked the skimmer machine, a micro camera was found installed in the ATM.

A complaint was immediately filed at the local Samta Nagar police station by the bank authorities.

They began to lay a trap and were waiting for hours outside the ATM centre. On May 12, 2019, they achieved success as they managed to catch a Nigerian national who returned back in order to take the skimmer machine and the micro camera.

The accused are identified as Isaiah Ogunleye Sei, 34, and Colin Mawagi Warri, 37. The Samata Nagar police caught both the accused from Nalasopara. During their interrogation, it was revealed that both are Nigerian nationals who were living in a rented flat in Pragati Nagar area in Nalasopara. Sei came to Mumbai on a business visa while Colin had visited the city in order to undergo some treatments.

The duo used the skimmer machine and micro camera in order to steal data from the ATM cards which people would use during withdrawal of money at an ATM centre. They would later create clone card from the data accumulated and would withdraw cash as well as shop.

It was under the guidance of Zone XII DCP, Vinay Kumar Rathod, Senior Inspector Raju Kasbe of Samta Nagar police station and detection officers API Shirdram Maitre, API Nitin Andhade, Sachin Dhobi Shivalkar, Rohan Gaikwad, Gautam Torane, Sanjay More, Vijay Suryawansi, Abhimanyu Gaya, Rajendra Dalve who also played a key role in getting hold of the accused and exposing them.

