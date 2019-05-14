Mumbai: Government officer jumps from 30th floor of World Trade Centre

national

Mumbai police say 51-year-old was fed up with his memory issues following a stroke

Representational picture

A 51-year-old Goods and Service Tax (GST) superintendent committed suicide by jumping off the 30th floor of World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade. According to the police, the officer, has been identified as Harendra Kapadia and the incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Monday.

Soon after the incident, people took him to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead before admission. An officer said, "Kapadia was fed-up with his illness. Around 8 to 10 months ago he had stopped coming to work because of a brain stroke. After that he had gone through brain surgery at Kokilaben hospital."

"Three months ago, he resumed work, but he had memory dementia. Initial investigation revealed that he was fed-up with his illness and hence took the drastic step," said an officer.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and inquiring further. The police have recorded the statement of people present on duty. The police have also informed his family about the incident.

