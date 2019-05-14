Elections 2019: Milind Deora's Jain comment 'violative', says EC

national

The ECI's action came after Milind Deora while addressing an event at Zhaveri Bazar, had accused Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of Jain followers

Milind Deora is a Congress candidate from Mumbai South. File pic

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday found the speech delivered by Mumbai Congress chief and South Mumbai candidate Milind Deora as "violative" under the guidelines of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"In a matter concerning violation of MCC in a speech delivered by Milind Deora, a candidate of Indian National Congress, April 2, Commission after considering his reply found it violative of para1 and para3 of MCC," the ECI said.

The Commission censured and warned him to be more careful in the future. The ECI's action came after Deora while addressing an event at Zhaveri Bazar, had accused Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of Jain followers. The Mumbai Congress president urged the Jain community to teach them a lesson by not voting for the party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"Shiv Sena has been against the minorities. A few years ago, the party insulted the Jain religion by cooking meat outside Jain temples during Paryushana festival. Remember, you have to teach them a lesson through your votes," he had said at an event.

Later, one of the Shiv Sena candidates complained to the EC stating that the allegations made by Deora were "false and are religiously sensitive". Following this, the EC looked into the matter and had asked the police to register an FIR.

