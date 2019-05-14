It's final, Jaslok Trust will continue to run hospital, says CEO

national

The hospital is also ramping up its refurbishment plan and will add 50,000sq ft to its current space by 2023

Putting to rest the rumour that an Asian health care giant will take over Jaslok Hospital, its CEO said there will be no such acquisition. It will continue to be run by the trust of the hospital. The hospital is also ramping up its refurbishment plan and will add 50,000sq ft to its current space by 2023.

There were media reports that Malaysian–Singaporean IHH Healthcare Berhad, would take over the operational and managerial aspects of Jaslok Hospital. IHH is a group focused on upgrading health services, and is Asia's largest private healthcare group. Jitendra Haryan, CEO of Jaslok Hospital, while speaking to mid-day said, "There won't be an acquisition and the trustees of the hospital will continue to run the operations."

The hospital is undergoing a revamp wherein 50,000sq ft will be added to its current space at a cost of around Rs 400 crore. The hospital will expand its state-of-the-art Modular Operation Theatres, OPD services, catheterisation laboratory, alongside other medical facilities. The expansion will be done in two phases so that operations are not affected. The first phase started last year. A 37-bed advanced ICU with multi-para monitors, ventilators and a waiting area for patient's relatives was shifted to the 4th and 5th floors.

"We are looking to strengthen the infrastructure of this iconic hospital by adding 50,000 sq ft. We are looking at its completion in 2023 and the hospital is certain to provide not only clinical excellence but also experiential recovery," said Haryan. "We are focused towards reforming and looking at speciality departmental approach within the institution, and state-of-the-art Modular Operation Theatres, patient friendly outpatient and day care facility, a dedicated research centre, amongst other facilities," he added.

Jaslok Hospital is a private, multi-speciality hospital with 364 beds, of which 75 are ICU beds. It has a college of nursing that provides BSc nursing degree with annual admission of 25 students. The section of the hospital that runs on a charitable basis, out of 359 regular beds, has 36 IS (Indigent section) and 36 WS (Weaker section) beds which are offered free of charge. The hospital was inaugurated on July 6, 1973, by philanthropist Seth Lokoomal Chanrai.

