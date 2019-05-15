Mumbai police probe Aditya Pancholi for 'assault and exploitation'

crime

The complaint was filed by Bollywood A-lister's sister on her behalf. The police recorded Aditya Pancholi's statement on May 12

Aditya Pancholi

Versova police have opened an investigation against veteran Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi after they received an email application from the sister of a leading Bollywood A-list actor. It is learned that the complaint was about "assault and exploitation" at a time the actor began her career over a decade ago. Pancholi told mid-day that the actor's lawyer threatened him with a false rape case following a defamation suit Pancholi filed against her. The police recorded Pancholi's statement on May 12.

An officer told mid-day on condition of anonymity, "After receiving the complaint, we have approached the actor to record her statement so we can ascertain the nature of alleged exploitation and file the FIR under appropriate sections." "The incident happened 13 years ago we have to gather lot of evidence to register an FIR. In her application, the complainant has also alleged that Pancholi's wife was aware of this," the officer added.

While speaking to mid-day, Pancholi said, "I have already filed a defamation case against the actor, which is sub-judice. Following the defamation case, her lawyer, on January 6 this year, threatened to file a rape case against me if I didn't withdraw the defamation case against his client. Thankfully, I have recorded the 18-minute meeting with him. The video in the form of evidence has been submitted to the court and to the police as well."

"This is a conspiracy against me. I was surprised when the Versova cops reached out to me with a notice on April 25 this year at my residence. The very same day, I informed the investigating officer about the video I had recorded. I have also given a detailed statement on May 12 to the Versova police and submitted the video with my application," Pancholi said.

A senior officer from Versova police station said, "After recording the statements of both the parties and inquiring about the matter, we will decide on a further course of action." Messages and calls to the actor and her sister remained unanswered. The actor's lawyer said he did not want to comment. The actor's representative refused comment.

