Video of sickle brandishing 'dada' lands him in jail in Wakad

Deepak Dhakale wanted to scare locals as a dada and so bought the sickle and made the video

Inspired by the entries of actors in films, a 23-year-old brandished a sickle and created a video of himself via Tik-Tok to scare locals as a dada, and was promptly arrested by the police.

The person has been identified as Deepak Aba Dhakale, a resident of Rahatani. A case has been filed with Wakad police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police. Due to the elections, the police have issued prohibitory orders against carrying weapons openly in public places.

On May 11, the Wakad police came across the video that Deepak allegedly posted on social media on May 9 and Constable M B Gengaje lodged a First Information Report (FIR).

Senior Inspector Satish Mane of Wakad police station said, "The arrested person has a past petty offences record. The video was made to scare citizens living in Rahatani. The accused is seen walking with a sickle in a public place. We arrested him. He claimed he did the video to create fear in the locality like the villains in films. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Maharashtra police and Arms Act." Deepak was arrested on May 12 and remanded in magistrate custody for 14 days.

