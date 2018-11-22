Man brutally murdered by unknown attackers with sickle

crime

The deceased, identified as Raji Reddy, was travelling to Parvathipuram by car when a few unknown men attacked his car

Representational Image

A man was brutally murdered by unknown attackers with a sickle in Telangana's Medchal town last night.

According to Medipally police, the deceased, identified as Raji Reddy, was travelling to Parvathipuram by car when a few unknown men attacked his car.

The miscreants pulled Reddy out of his car and attacked him with a sickle, following which Reddy died on the spot.

The police have registered a case in this matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the body of the deceased has been sent to a local hospital for postmortem.

