Man brutally murdered by unknown attackers with sickle

Nov 22, 2018, 16:54 IST | PTI

The deceased, identified as Raji Reddy, was travelling to Parvathipuram by car when a few unknown men attacked his car

Man brutally murdered by unknown attackers with sickle
Representational Image

A man was brutally murdered by unknown attackers with a sickle in Telangana's Medchal town last night.

According to Medipally police, the deceased, identified as Raji Reddy, was travelling to Parvathipuram by car when a few unknown men attacked his car.

The miscreants pulled Reddy out of his car and attacked him with a sickle, following which Reddy died on the spot.

The police have registered a case in this matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the body of the deceased has been sent to a local hospital for postmortem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Shocking! Man brutally attacks his daughter, son-in-law with a sickle

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK