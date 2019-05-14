Body of unidentified woman found at Juhu Chowpatty

national

According to the Police, prima facie this seems to be a case of drowning as there were no injury marks that were visible on the body

Representational Pic

An unidentified body of an unknown woman aged between 40-45 years was found floating near Juhu Chowpatty this morning. The Life Guards who were present at the location informed the police and later the body was sent for a post mortem.

The Santacruz Police have registered and Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

According to the Police, prima facie this seems to be a case of drowning as there were no injury marks that were visible on the body, although, the post mortem report is still awaited.

The police are trying to find the identity of the deceased woman with the help of locals and other police stations.

In another similar case, an unidentified body of a woman was found dumped in a box at the Kasara Ghat on Sunday. Police said that they received the information from the police control room, who was informed by some passerby, regarding foul smell at a spot on the ghat section.

Upon reaching the spot, police found a big cardboard box and a decomposed body in it. Police said that there were several injury marks on the body. Based on the preliminary investigation, police suspect that the woman was killed around 10 days back and the body later dumped in the ghat area. Presumably, the victim was in her 50s.

Top News Stories Of The Day