Mumbai: Charkop citizens protest BMC's tree 'trimming'

national

Residents of R Central ward in Borivli have alleged that BMC officials are entirely hacking down trees at Trishul CHS in Charkop

Nature-lovers said that wrong chopping of trees harms them

Environmentalists and nature-lovers in many parts of the western suburbs have been objecting to the local BMC ward office for chopping trees incorrectly under the pretext of its pre-monsoon tree trimming exercise, destroying trees in the locality.

Residents of R Central ward in Borivli have alleged that BMC officials are entirely hacking down trees at Trishul CHS in Charkop. "They are on a rampage, hacking trees in the name of trimming before monsoon. Guardians have turned predators. Fully-grown jackfruit, mango, neem, peepul and banyan trees are being cut. These trees have all been planted years ago," said Charkop resident and environmentalist Mili Shetty who visited the ward office on Tuesday. The ward officer, however, wasn't present and Shetty plans to make another visit today.

Also Read: Mumbai: Activist says BMC root cause of danger to 34 trees at Kandivli

If she does not get a satisfactory response, she plans to write to the municipal commissioner in this regard. Locals also claimed that the area from where the trees were chopped is home to species of beautiful birds like the Black-headed Oriole, Fan tails, Grey Hornbills, Oriental Magpie Robins etc. Residents of Panchmarg area in Yari Road, Andheri West too faced a similar situation recently.

Also Read: Human chain formed to protest tree-cutting for Mumbai Metro

'No expert guidance'

Over the years Mumbaikars have been alleging that the entire business of tree trimming takes place without any guidance of tree experts which harms the health of the trees. "As per the condition mentioned in the tender document, the contractor carrying out pruning of trees should have a horticulturist at the location where trees are being pruned. However, trees are being chopped in an unscientific way which is dangerous for the life of the tree," botanist Anil Rajbhar explained. When contacted, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Ramakant Biradar of R Central ward was unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC flouted HC order to axe 105 Aarey trees, says activist

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates