Mother's heartfelt post for son scoring 60 per cent in CBSE results goes viral!

Pic Courtesy/ andana Sufia Katoch's Facebook

The CBSE results are out and most students are aware of the nerves they had to hold during the CBSE results. A mother of two children who resides in Delhi recently took to social networking site Facebook in order to congratulate her son for the marks he scored in the CBSE Class X exams. Little did she know, that her post of Facebook would end up going viral in no time.

In her post, the woman congratulates her son Aamer since he scored 60 per cent in the CBSE Class X Board exams. She went on to lay emphasis on the fact that even though it was 'not a 90' per cent she was still happy.

Here is what the proud mother had to say about her son on Facebook. The post read, "Super proud of my boy who scored a 60% in Class 10 board exams. Yes, it is not a 90, but that doesn't change how I feel. Simply because I have seen him struggle with certain subjects almost to the point of giving up, and then deciding to give his all in the last month-and-a-half to finally make it through! Here's to you, Aamer. And others like you - fishes asked to climb trees. Chart your own course in the big, wide ocean, my love. And keep your innate goodness, curiosity and wisdom alive," she wrote, adding "And of course, your wicked sense of humour!"

Here is a look at the post on Facebook.

The post was shared almost eight thousand times and received nearly two thousand adulatory comments.

Here are some of the comment she received on her post.

'Super mom, hats off mummy and congratulations for your son'

'Parents like this is goals... It's an inspiration'

Bow down to you.... Such a great inspirational thought you have..... Congratulations to your son for scoring 60%...Happy to see that parents are changing themselves to look after their children rather than what society may think.... Thank you for starting an initiative like this....'

'Awesome post, hope this will change the thinking of lots of parents,parents love and support should be unconditional.'

She went on to thank all the users for their wonderful wishes and comments.

The CBSE Class X board exam results were announced on May 6, 2019. With a pass percentage of 92.45 in the Class 10 CBSE results, girls went on to outperform the boys by a margin of 2.31 per cent. The Trivandrum region put on the finest performance with a pass percentage of 99.85, followed by Chennai and Ajmer with 99 and 95.89 respectively. While Delhi ranked second last with an 80.97 pass percentage, Guwahati was at the last position with 74.49.

