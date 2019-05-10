Mumbai: RPF has 'code band' plan in case of monsoon tragedies

national

The RPF have decided to segregate victims through coloured bands based on the severity of their injuries

With monsoon approaching and with it the risk of accidents like stampede and bridge collapse, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with a robust plan to efficiently tend the casualties. The RPF personnel of Western and Central Railway are undergoing training for the same.

After an accident with casualties, it becomes difficult for the rescuers to distinguish between those hurt severely and people with minor injuries, senior CR divisional security commissioner Ashraf KK said.

"RPF personnel will segregate the victims based on the severity of their injuries before the arrival of a rescue or security agency. They will use four types of wrist bands after the doctors have examined the victims. The sleuths will give red band to victims with severe injuries, yellow to those with less severe injuries and green to people who only need first aid. A black band will be tied on the wrist of the deceased," Ashraf said.

"At any incident site, a person with minor injuries cries more than those who have suffered severe injuries, unintentionally distracting the attention of the rescuers," he added.

"To ensure proper understanding and coordination between RPF and rescue teams, we are organising a mock drill at Dadar railway station with NDRF," he said. The RPF personnel deployed at stations in Western Railway have also undergone a training recently.

