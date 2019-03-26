Central Railway begins sealing illegal entry points which criminals use

national

The RPF identified over 136 such points across the Central Railway that criminals access to get onto tracks, 33 of them were sealed in less than a month

The Central Railway has begun sealing illegal entry points to railway tracks on a war footing. After the RPF identified around 136 such points on the Central and Harbour Railway, nearly 33 of them have been sealed in less than a month's time. CR expects to seal all the points in the next couple of months.

mid-day exposes modus operandi

For a year mid-day has been doing reports that show how railway tracks have become hideouts for criminals, especially drug peddlers. Fatka gangs too stand near the tracks and attack commuters to steal their mobiles and other valuables. Following the stories, Central Railway initially used green cloth to cover the illegal entries.

However, this failed and top Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials had asked every RPF post to note down the illegal entry points, which lead to major crimes on railway premises. The RPF found there are over 136 such illegal entry points across the CR zone between CSMT and Thane, and CSMT and Mankhurd. The RPF asked CR to seal these points.



Walls are being built to seal the illegal entry points, like this one between Wadala and Sewri and at Cotton Green. Pics/Suresh Karkera

KK Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner, CR said, "Tress-passing causes casualties and anti-social elements also get an easy entry to railway premises. We have started sealing all illegal entry points on CR." The points are being sealed with the construction of a wall.

No entry for drug peddlers

An area known for easy entry to railway premises is Wadi Bandar, infamous for drug peddlers. They could enter railway premises from anywhere like the freeway side, Byculla and hide anywhere like in parked trains there.

Senior Inspector, Government Railway Police (GRP), CSMT, Hemant Bawdankar said, "The railways are doing a very good job as they have sealed three to four illegal entry points in that area which is most affected by drug peddlers."

This is the same area where

Nigerian drug peddlers attacked Mumbai Crime Branch Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) officer Anand Marathe, when his team laid a trap to nab them with drugs. They threw stones at the team injuring two officers.

According to Rajendar Pal, senior inspector, Wadala GRP, "The area between Wadala and Mahim railway stations, and Wadala and Chunabhatti railway stations have a number of illegal entry points. Here the track is protected by a wall from one side which is partially broken, and the other side is accessible, as people stay near the tracks and the doors of their houses are there. We have caught three fatka gang accused in the past 15 days between Wadala and Kings Circle railway stations. The accused never enter from the platforms as they are aware that CCTV cameras are installed there. They go onto the tracks from the illegal entry points, commit crimes and escape easily."

