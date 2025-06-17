confusion prevailed in the Maharashtra BJP over the induction of Sudhakar Badgujar, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Nashik. The state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, insisted that he was not aware of his possible entry into the ruling party.

With the BMC elections just around the corner, things are slowly starting to escalate -- from leaders switching their parties to creating confusion within the parties' is gearing up. In the early hours of Tuesday, confusion prevailed in the Maharashtra BJP over the induction of Sudhakar Badgujar, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Nashik. He, along with state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, insisted that he was not aware of his possible entry into the ruling party.

Amplifying internal resistance to Badgujar's entry, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Seema Hiray dubbed him "anti-national".

As reported by PTI, while speaking to a regional news channel, the Nashik (West) MLA Hiray reiterated her opposition to Badgujar's entry, stating: "I was one of the party workers who protested against Badgujar and called him anti-national." There are serious criminal cases against him. He even contested an election against me. How can I welcome him into the party?

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Badgujar, once considered close to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, faced BJP's fire late last year after a video surfaced purportedly showing him dancing with Saleem 'Kutta', who is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Badgujar’s viral video with Saleem downgraded his reputation.

Taking note of the viral video, BJP leaders had then used it to attack the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its leadership. In response, the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party shared visuals of BJP functionaries also seen at the same event.

The controversy resurfaced after Sudhakar Badgujar publicly expressed discomfort with the Sena (UBT) and met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this month, triggering speculation of his possible entry into the BJP. Following that, Sudhakar Badgujar was expelled from the opposition party soon after, and preparations began for his formal entry into the BJP. With leaders expecting Badgujar’s entry into the BJP, hundreds of his supporters also left Mumbai for Nashik on Tuesday.

However, state BJP president Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur that he had no knowledge of the move.

Bawankule, while addressing the media, said: "I have no information about Badgujar's induction. In our party, such decisions are taken only after consultations and consensus with local leaders, MPs, and MLAs. In this case, there is strong opposition from our local functionaries in Nashik."

A senior BJP leader, while addressing the situation, said: "In electoral politics, when someone contests against you and elections are only six months away, there are bound to be emotional and political objections. That is the situation in Nashik regarding Badgujar."

Keeping in mind that the local body polls are due in Maharashtra later this year, this political scenario seems to be a mixed bag of everything.

However, BJP state president Bawankule's statements were made even as Badgujar and his supporters were en route to the BJP headquarters in Mumbai. The confused situation within the party cast a shadow over the planned induction ceremony.

On the other hand, when questioned about Bawankule’s remarks, Badgujar refused to comment directly.

"You will come to know once I reach Mumbai. Everything has been decided. Would I travel all the way without that?" he said cryptically.

Party sources indicated that a green signal for Badgujar's entry was given during a late-night meeting on Monday of senior BJP leaders, and that his induction was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

As reported by PTI, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader MP Raut distanced himself from his one-time confidant.

Raut, while emphasising the situation, said: "Badgujar is no longer with the Shiv Sena (UBT), so I do not know what is happening with him. I will not comment on him. If he wants to join (BJP), let it happen first."

