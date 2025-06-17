Bihar's state cabinet approved a deal with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to bring air travel to six new cities: Madhubani, Birpur (Supaul), Munger, Valmiki Nagar (Bettiah), Muzaffarpur, and Saharsa. These new airports will be built under the central government's UDAN scheme, which aims to improve regional air connectivity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File Pic.

Listen to this article Bihar expands air connectivity to six new cities, approves five-star hotels x 00:00

Six more cities in Bihar will gain air connectivity, as the state cabinet on Tuesday approved the signing of an agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Officials stated that the new airports will be developed in Madhubani, Birpur in Supaul, Munger, Valmiki Nagar in Bettiah, Muzaffarpur, and Saharsa under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN.

The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, gave its go-ahead for signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state's Directorate of Aviation and the AAI for developing these airports. "A total of Rs 150 crore has been allocated, with Rs 25 crore for the development of each airport," Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth told reporters. This decision comes with just a few months remaining until the assembly elections in the state.

The cabinet also approved the issuance of the Letter of Award (LoA) to Kumar Infratrade Enterprises Ltd for the construction of a five-star hotel near Income Tax Golumber in Patna, he said. "The hotel will be developed on the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, and the land will be given on a 90-year lease. The bidding process for the construction of two more five-star hotels, near Bankipore Bus Stand and near R Golumber in Patna, is also being finalised," he added.

Furthermore, the cabinet fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for chana at Rs 5,650, mustard at Rs 5,950, and masoor at Rs 6,700, Siddharth confirmed. It was also decided that the contract of 1,717 retired army personnel recruited in the Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) will be extended until 2025-26.

Finally, the cabinet approved guidelines for the recruitment of clerks and librarians in government schools and libraries. "Under the new rules, 50 per cent of clerical posts in the Education Department will now be filled through compassionate appointments, while the remaining 50 per cent will be filled through direct recruitment," the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever