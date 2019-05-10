Mumbai: 270 Government Law College students at risk of losing a year

national

Government Law College principal refuses Mumbai University order for a retest, issues show-cause notice to several students

As many as 270 students of the Government Law College (GLC) may lose an academic year as the principal has defied the Mumbai University's order to hold retest for an internal assessment paper. The college has instead issued show-cause notice to several students demanding re-examination.

The GLC issued the notices on Thursday, the same day the MU wrote to the principal. About 270 final year students of the three-year and five-year law courses had failed the DPC (Drafting, Pleading and Conveyance) paper. Without passing DPC, they cannot sit for the final semester examination which is a few weeks away.

mid-day had on May 1 reported that principal Suvarna Keole refused to conduct the retest which was allowed before she joined the college at Churchgate. "Mumbai University after an urgent meeting of the board-of-council has intervened, taking into consideration the welfare of the students. It has instructed the principal to hold a re-test for the internal paper," said Supriya Karande, varsity senate member from Yuva Sena, to whom the aggrieved students had approached for help.

After the Yuva Sena university senate members visited the GLC to meet the principal, the principal issued show-cause notice to several students for inviting political representatives inside the college premises. Keole was unavailable for comment.

