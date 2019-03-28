Mumbai: Law students blame shift in evaluation for mass failure

national

While at Sandesh Law College, four students out of 116 cleared all papers; in Siddharth College of Law, 200 of 260 students have failed in at least one paper

File Pic

It seems the law colleges of the city have been plagued by failure in examinations, as this time very few students have managed to clear all their papers. While the authorities concerned believe that they need to prepare well, the students feel that shifting the assessment process from Mumbai University to individual colleges is the reason for the mass failure. What is a bigger hassle for them now is that they have to apply for re-evaluation and re-examination by paying separate fees.

While at Sandesh Law College, four students out of 116 cleared all papers; in Siddharth College of Law, 200 of 260 students have failed in at least one paper. Students believe the purpose of shifting the evaluation process - to declare results faster - has not been served, as it is impossible for so many to fail.

A student from Siddharth Law College said, "I was shocked to see my results. But it did not take long for me to know that there are 199 others like me. How is this even possible?" Sachin Pawar, president of Law Students' Council, said, "It is easy for colleges to blame the students. Now these students have to apply for a photocopy of the answer sheet to see what went wrong.

Then they'll have to apply for re-evaluation, and if they still don't get proper results, they will have to go for a re-exam. The revenue generated from this will go to the colleges." A senior professor said, "Failure in exams has become a problem in law colleges. Even the pattern of the question papers needs to change."

